10-hour Santa Ana SWAT standoff ends after suspect surrenders

Officials said an armed man with a gun taped to his hand as he paced around a Santa Ana strip mall before a crowd of people finally surrendered to police early Wednesday morning, bringing a 10-hour standoff to an end.

The man was spotted walking in circles in the parking lot near North Tustin Avenue and 17th Street early Tuesday evening. Despite law enforcement's commands, the suspect refused to surrender.

The hours-long standoff drew SWAT presence and crisis negotiators to the scene. During the standoff, the public was asked to avoid the area.

By 3 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect finally surrendered to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

