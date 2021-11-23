Expand / Collapse search
Santa Ana prowler: Residents on edge as search continues for suspected bed intruder

Updated 6:18PM
Santa Ana
The search continues for the Santa Ana burglar accused of breaking into homes and touching female victims in their sleep.

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Imagine waking up in the middle of the night to someone in your room, next to your bed.  

Cesar Torres describes what it was like in our story, where Santa Ana Police also confirm a suspect is entering units at the Villa del Sol Complex to steal and more.

"On at least two occasions, he has sexually touched sleeping residents," says Corporal Maria Lopez, adding that they are putting out the word to warn residents of the "very concerning escalation".  

Detectives handed out flyers at the sprawling complex off South Fairview Street, where management tells us they are increasing security and cooperating fully with police.

"I am glad I was there," says Torres, who was less worried about the laptop and other belongings the suspect took than about the possibility of his girlfriend being alone that night. 

"We are scared in the building," Torres adds. 

Detectives are asking people to keep windows and doors closed, and locked, but not only at the complex. They are getting reports of break-ins in other buildings, but so far have not been able to connect them to this suspect. 

Advanced Real Estate, who has owned the Villa del Sol apartments for the past 25 years, has provided the following statement: 

"We are deeply saddened by the fact that what has been a very safe home for the residents of our 562 apartments is now experiencing an intrusion. Advanced Real Estate is working closely with the Santa Ana police department on the investigation and we have increased our security patrol at the property. We want to assure all of our residents that we are totally committed to their safety and peaceful enjoyment of their home.

During the past 25 years, the Villa Del Sol Apartments has been a model community being called an exemplary rental property year in and year out within the City of Santa Ana, Gold Seal program. Advanced Real Estate owns and operates over 1,600 apartment homes in the city of Santa Ana and wants to emphasize that it will do everything necessary to be sure that nothing like this will jeopardize the safety and comfort of its residents."  

They are asking anyone with information to please call them at 714-834-4211. 

