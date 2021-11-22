Santa Ana prowler: Search is on for suspect accused of groping female victims in sleep

The search is on for the Santa Ana prowler accused of breaking into homes and touching female victims in their sleep.

A community advisory was issued over the weekend for residents at the Villa del Sol apartment complex on Fairview Street regarding a series of burglaries taking place there. According to the advisory, a suspect(s) has been breaking into the home through unlocked windows and doors.

In two of the burglaries, the suspect touched and/or groped the female victims in their sleep.

Anyone with information on the suspected Santa Ana prowler is asked to call 714-834-4211.

