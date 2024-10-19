Santa Ana man arrested, accused of murdering girlfriend in their home

article

A Santa Ana man was arrested this week on suspicion of killing his girlfriend in the home they shared, police said.

Daniel Lynch was booked on a murder charge this week, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

SAPD officers were called out to a home in the 1000 block of W. MacArthur Boulevard on Oct. 16, after reports of a "suspicious death." When they got there, they found Amy Magpoc, 29, dead in a bedroom.

The coroner's office determined Magpoc's death was a homicide.

As officers began investigating, witnesses told them that Lynch lived at the home with Magpoc, and officers determined Lynch was a suspect.

Officers were able to find Lynch in San Bernardino and arrest him.

Police are still investigating the killing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SAPD at 714-245-8390.