Expand / Collapse search

Santa Ana man arrested, accused of murdering girlfriend in their home

By
Published  October 19, 2024 10:01am PDT
Santa Ana
FOX 11
article

Daniel Lynch (Credit: Santa Ana Police Department)

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A Santa Ana man was arrested this week on suspicion of killing his girlfriend in the home they shared, police said.

Daniel Lynch was booked on a murder charge this week, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

SAPD officers were called out to a home in the 1000 block of W. MacArthur Boulevard on Oct. 16, after reports of a "suspicious death." When they got there, they found Amy Magpoc, 29, dead in a bedroom. 

The coroner's office determined Magpoc's death was a homicide. 

As officers began investigating, witnesses told them that Lynch lived at the home with Magpoc, and officers determined Lynch was a suspect.

Officers were able to find Lynch in San Bernardino and arrest him.

Police are still investigating the killing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SAPD at 714-245-8390.