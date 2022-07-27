Santa Ana man accused of sexually assaulting minor over several years

article

Authorities are searching for a Santa Ana man accused of sexually assaulting a minor for several years.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, 38-year-old Mario Nodal allegedly provided alcohol and drugs to the victim during the assaults.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on Nodal's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Pacheco at (714) 245-8352 or APacheco@santa-ana.org.



