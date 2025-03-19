11-year-old boy stabbed to death inside Santa Ana hotel room; mother taken into custody

article

The Brief An 11-year-old boy was stabbed to death inside a hotel room in Santa Ana. His mother was taken into custody. The woman told officials she ingested a substance before the stabbing.



An investigation was underway Wednesday after an 11-year-old boy was stabbed to death inside a Santa Ana hotel room, officials said.

His mother is suspected in the killing, authorities said.

What we know:

Officials with the Santa Ana Police Department said officers were called to La Quinta Inn, located in the 2700 block of Hotel Terrance, just off the 55 Freeway, after receiving a call from a woman in her late 40s.

The woman told authorities she had ingested some type of substance and was taken into custody.

Her son was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two are said to be Orange County residents.

What we don't know:

It’s unknown what the woman may have taken leading up to her son’s stabbing death.

Her name has not been released and the motive is unknown.