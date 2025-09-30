Expand / Collapse search

San Pedro Fish Market opening new waterfront location

September 30, 2025
The Brief

    • The San Pedro Fish Market has a new waterfront location.
    • The highly-anticipated grand opening is set for Wednesday, Oct. 1.
    • Its famous shrimp tray will remain on the menu. 

LOS ANGELES - Wednesday, Oct. 1, brings the long-awaited grand opening of the San Pedro Fish Market with its new waterfront location. 

What we know:

The new location is located at 6th Street and Harbor Boulevard. 

The new location gives the 70-year-old restaurant and market a fresh look, which includes a huge seafood display, a view of the harbor and new backdrops for selfies. The restaurant's owner and CEO, Michael Ungaro, says that the new location is a destination that honors our heritage while embracing the energy of what's to come, but some things won't change.

 The restaurant's menu will continue to offer its famous shrimp tray. 

