San Pedro Fish Market opening new waterfront location
LOS ANGELES - Wednesday, Oct. 1, brings the long-awaited grand opening of the San Pedro Fish Market with its new waterfront location.
What we know:
The new location is located at 6th Street and Harbor Boulevard.
The new location gives the 70-year-old restaurant and market a fresh look, which includes a huge seafood display, a view of the harbor and new backdrops for selfies. The restaurant's owner and CEO, Michael Ungaro, says that the new location is a destination that honors our heritage while embracing the energy of what's to come, but some things won't change.
The restaurant's menu will continue to offer its famous shrimp tray.