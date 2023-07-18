Crane collapses in San Pedro; at least 2 injured

article

At least two construction workers are injured after a crane collapsed in San Pedro Tuesday.

According to authorities, the construction crane overturned in the 400 block of North Gaffey Street and two workers fell about 20 feet below.

Their current conditions are not known.

No one is trapped, officials said.

SkyFOX video from the scene shows a collapsed crane basket from a cherry picker on the ground and items stewn across.

Traffic may be impacted by police response in the area, according to authorities.

No other information was immediately available.