San Gabriel Valley family tests positive for COVID-19 while facing homelessness

A San Gabriel Valley couple tested positive for COVID-19 in November while also facing homelessness, and is now living under separate roofs from their 2-year-old son.



David Morales works in construction and was laid off from his job during the pandemic.



"When COVID hit, I got laid off and there was no work so we were homeless. It just seemed like every time we tried to get a jump, we got set back," said Morales.



Morales was living with his significant other, Andrea Fabbri, and their 2-year-old son before the pandemic. Fabbri tested positive for COVID-19 on November 24, and Morales tested positive afterward. Their son, Noah, tested negative.

Noah is now living with his grandparents, and because they have underlying health conditions, Fabbri and Morales are not living with them. Fabbri is quarantining with a friend and Morales is living in his car.



"He [David] kind of went his way and I went my way. We tried to contact 2-1-1 multiple times and we just got nowhere with them. They just kept telling us to call back to see if we could get a voucher so we could find a place to quarantine and nothing. We got nowhere. It's sad because to go through [COVID-19] alone [in quarantine] is terrible. I have so much anxiety. I just want to sleep and wake up and let this be over," said Andrea Fabbri.



Morales has applied for unemployment but to no avail.



"I tried to apply for unemployment and I've been certifying, and certifying and certifying and haven't received anything from them. We called 2-1-1 for help, not just for being homeless, but also because of COVID and they would give us the runaround. We're a family and we have a little kid, and they're just putting us on the back burner," said Morales.



FOX 11 contacted Supervisor Hilda L Solis' team to find out what steps Morales needs to take, and received a response on Wednesday, saying their office connected with Morales and is placing him into a COVID-19 medical shelter. The office said they are finding interim/permanent housing for him, Fabbri and their son.

Morales confirmed the call, and said he is now housed at the medical shelter.

