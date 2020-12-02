Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 10:00 PM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
5
Red Flag Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
Red Flag Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area
High Wind Warning
from WED 10:00 PM PST until THU 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
from WED 10:00 PM PST until THU 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

San Gabriel Valley family tests positive for COVID-19 while facing homelessness

By
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 11

San Gabriel Valley family tests positive for COVID-19 while facing homelessness

A couple tested positive for COVID-19 while also facing homelessness. Now, they're living under separate roofs from their 2-year-old son.

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY, Calif. - A San Gabriel Valley couple tested positive for COVID-19 in November while also facing homelessness, and is now living under separate roofs from their 2-year-old son.

David Morales works in construction and was laid off from his job during the pandemic.

"When COVID hit, I got laid off and there was no work so we were homeless. It just seemed like every time we tried to get a jump, we got set back," said Morales.

Morales was living with his significant other, Andrea Fabbri, and their 2-year-old son before the pandemic. Fabbri tested positive for COVID-19 on November 24, and Morales tested positive afterward. Their son, Noah, tested negative.

Noah is now living with his grandparents, and because they have underlying health conditions, Fabbri and Morales are not living with them. Fabbri is quarantining with a friend and Morales is living in his car.  

"He [David] kind of went his way and I went my way. We tried to contact 2-1-1 multiple times and we just got nowhere with them. They just kept telling us to call back to see if we could get a voucher so we could find a place to quarantine and nothing. We got nowhere. It's sad because to go through [COVID-19] alone [in quarantine] is terrible. I have so much anxiety. I just want to sleep and wake up and let this be over," said Andrea Fabbri.

Morales has applied for unemployment but to no avail.

"I tried to apply for unemployment and I've been certifying, and certifying and certifying and haven't received anything from them. We called 2-1-1 for help, not just for being homeless, but also because of COVID and they would give us the runaround. We're a family and we have a little kid, and they're just putting us on the back burner," said Morales.

FOX 11 contacted Supervisor Hilda L Solis' team to find out what steps Morales needs to take, and received a response on Wednesday, saying their office connected with Morales and is placing him into a COVID-19 medical shelter. The office said they are finding interim/permanent housing for him, Fabbri and their son.

Morales confirmed the call, and said he is now housed at the medical shelter. 

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.