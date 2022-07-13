Halloween in the summer? Fright nights is coming to the San Fernando Valley

How would you like to celebrate Halloween in the middle of summer? Well now you can at Pierce College.

Valley Fright Nights is set to be Los Angeles’ first summer horror event.

Fright Nights will take place at Woodland Hill’s Pierce College, which is located at the corner of Winnetka Avenue and Victory Boulevard.

The event will be held every Thursday through Sunday from July 21 to Aug. 28.

Guests will get to enjoy three fully immersive walk-through mazes, scare zones, food and much more.

Tickets start at $50

The Pierce College Farm Center used to host numerous holiday events like this in the past, but the center was forced to shut down in 2014, after college administrators claimed the farm didn’t meet financial standards.

Since then, the large lot has sat vacant for years, nothing has replaced it.

The farm, owned by Robert and Cathy McBroom, was popular for its Harvest festival and Christmas tree lot which brought in hundreds of visitors.

Tickets and more information is available online.