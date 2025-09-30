5 arrested in alleged plot to kill Armenian crime boss in LA: DOJ

The Brief Five alleged gang members were arrested in the San Fernando Valley in a federal murder-for-hire case. Prosecutors say the suspects plotted to kill an Armenian organized crime leader amid a power struggle. All five are in custody; if convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison.



Federal officials announced the arrests of five members and associates of San Fernando Valley street gangs in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting an Armenian organized crime boss.

What we know:

The Department of Justice said four of the five suspects were connected to the alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Those arrested were identified as:

Carlos Armando Ochoa Grimaldi, 47, also known as "Spanky," of Sylmar

Christopher Ayala, 29, also known as "Hits," of Sylmar

Edir De La Cruz, 34, also known as "Temper," of Van Nuys

Maria de Jesus Mares, 39, also known as "Mary Oceans," of Van Nuys

In addition, Jose de Jesus Gonzalez Jr., 49, known as "Listo" was arrested in a separate case. Gonzalez, of the Llano community in San Bernardino County, is accused of being connected to the August 2023 shooting of Vahan Harutyuyan, who is currently in federal custody on kidnapping charges.

Federal officials said the five are members and associates of the Vanoewn Street Locos and Elmwod Rifa 13 gangs.

The arrests followed the execution of a search warrant. While at the scene, investigators seized five firearms, a silencer, firearm parts and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

The four primary suspects are charged with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Gonzalez faces charges of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, also known as RICO.

The backstory:

According to court affidavits, Armenian Organized Crime — a transnational criminal organization with ties to the Russian Mafia and Mexican Mafia — has considered Los Angeles County a hub for its U.S. operations.

Authorities said a power struggle within the group has been ongoing since 2022 between two local leaders known as "avtoritet", the Russian word for "authority."

The DOJ identified Robert Amiyan, 47, of Hollywood, as one of the leaders. He was reportedly targeted for assault and attempted murder by rival leader Ara Artuni, 41, of Porter Ranch. Both men are in federal custody.

Amiyan’s trial is scheduled to begin in December, while Artuni’s trial is set for August 2026.

Timeline:

The DOJ detailed the following timeline.

June 2023: Federal investigators allege Artuni ordered multiple attempts on Amiyan’s life. Amiyan then allegedly ordered the kidnapping and torture of one of Artuni’s associates.

Early 2025: Grimaldi, Ayala, De La Cruz and others allegedly began stalking Amiyan to complete the job.

February 2025: Ayala allegedly told De La Cruz they were still working to kill Amiyan.

March 2025: Grimaldi and Vahagn Stepanyan, 40, of Burbank, allegedly shot Amiyan’s partner as she arrived home with their two children. Afterward, Mares allegedly called De La Cruz to say the "job [was] done." Court documents state Stepanyan paid De La Cruz $50,000 for serving as the getaway driver.

September 2025: Five arrests were made after federal investigators executed a search warrant.

Stepanyan is currently in federal custody and was charged with rackeetering, fraud and firearms offenses.

What's next:

All defendants remain in federal custody. If convicted, they face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Major Crimes Division, Homeland Security Investigations’ Northridge and Ventura offices, and IRS Criminal Investigation.