San Clemente attack: 5 juveniles arrested for attack on group of Marines

Five juveniles have been arrested for an attack on a group of three U.S. Marines at the San Clemente pier over the weekend.

The attack happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday, May 26, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. When deputies arrived at the pier, they found two Marines injured. First responders offered medical aid there, but the Marines refused transport to the hospital. Following an investigation, the OCSD said they determined another Marine was also attacked during the incident.

The OCSD announced Tuesday that they'd arrested four male juveniles and one female juvenile they believed were involved in the attack. They were booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The attack went viral over the weekend, after a video of the brawl surfaced on A minute-long video which has circulated online captured the brawl. In the video the Marines are seen on the ground trying to shield themselves from the attack. The brawl appeared to come to an end after two individuals, a man and a woman, step in, telling the group to stop.

While five juveniles were arrested, a spokesperson for the OCSD said earlier this week that the brawl may have involved as many as 30 people.

Deputies are still investigating the attack. Anyone with information was asked to contact the OCSD at 949-425-1956 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS (847-6227).