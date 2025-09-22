'It washed away', Forest Falls family describes losing home in mudslide

The Brief Cleanup efforts continue in Forest Falls after heavy rain caused massive mud and debris flows last week. Several homes were damaged and/or destroyed.



Crews worked to clear out mud and debris in the San Bernardino County mountain community of Forest Falls Monday.

What we know:

Heavy rain late last week triggered mudslides that destroyed several houses.

In Forest Falls, officials said mudslides reaching up to 15 feet high destroyed or damaged several homes. Cars were swept away, and Highway 38 was seriously damaged. Authorities said 10 people in six or seven cars were stranded on Highway 38 near Angeles Oaks.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Homes in San Bernardino mountain communities destroyed in latest storm

In Oak Glen, debris flows left roads blocked and vehicles trapped in thick mud. Some homes were surrounded by mud that reached up to their front doors. Oak Glen Road is currently closed from Chagall to Potato Canyon as crews continue cleanup.

What they're saying:

One of those homes destroyed in Forest Falls belongs to Ian and Amy Johnson. Ian and his friend were the only ones at the house when the storm hit.

"It was literally seconds. We heard a really bad rumble, we decided to go outside to see what it is, and we see trees, rocks and everything else coming from behind the house," said Ian Johnson.

The Johnsons had lived in the house for nearly two years.

"Everything I've ever worked for, everything we've ever built together as a family, it washed away," said Johnson.

Loved ones created a GoFundMe page to help the family get back on their feet.