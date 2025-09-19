San Bernardino Mountains devastated by mud and debris flow

Heavy rains in the San Bernardino Mountains triggered massive mud and debris flows that caused widespread damage in the Oak Glen and Forest Falls communities.

Multiple homes were destroyed or damaged, cars were swept away, and major roads remain closed. No injuries have been reported, but cleanup and recovery efforts continue.

What we know:

Crews from the San Bernardino County Fire Department are assessing the extent of the property loss after the latest storm. The damage is concentrated along Potato Canyon and Oak Glen Road.

In Forest Falls, officials said mudslides reaching up to 15 feet high destroyed or damaged several homes. Cars were swept away, and Highway 38 was seriously damaged. Authorities said 10 people in six or seven cars were stranded on Highway 38 near Angeles Oaks.

In Oak Glen, debris flows left roads blocked and vehicles trapped in thick mud. Some homes were surrounded by mud that reached up to their front doors. Oak Glen Road is currently closed from Chagall to Potato Canyon as crews continue cleanup.

What they're saying:

Some Forest Falls residents expressed frustration, noting that they never received evacuation warnings. A flash flood advisory was not issued until after the mudslides had already occurred.

The backstory:

This is not the first time the community has faced devastating mudslides. Three years ago, a similar event hit the same area, triggered by heavy rains and runoff from the El Dorado fire burn scar.

What's next:

San Bernardino County Fire, Cal Fire, and Caltrans crews are working to clear the debris and reopen roads. Officials will continue assessing the structural damage to homes and infrastructure throughout the day.