San Bernardino man shot dead in possible road rage incident

A San Bernardino man is dead after he was shot in what was believed to be a road rage incident in Highland, according to police.

It happened Wednesday around 3:35 p.m. in the area near 5th Street and Tippecanoe Avenue.

Officials said 54-year-old Andrew Sanchez was found in his car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

According to authorities, Sanchez may have been involved in a road rage incident leading up to the shooting; no other details on the apparent shooting or any suspects were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mauricio Rivas, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.