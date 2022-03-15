San Bernardino man accused of sexually assaulting young girl, police fear there may be more victims

article

A 40-year-old man is behind bars after he was accused of sexually assaulting a young girl for several years.

According to the Redlands Police Department, 40-year-old David Ceballos, of San Bernardino, is accused of sexually assaulting a female family member over a span of six years when the victim was as young as 7 or 8 years old.

Redlands PD is worried there may be more victims. Ceballos is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Anyone with information on Ceballos or may have been targeted by him is asked to call 909-798-7681.

