Expand / Collapse search

San Bernardino man accused of sexually assaulting young girl, police fear there may be more victims

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
article

A 40-year-old man is behind bars after he was accused of sexually assaulting a young girl for several years.

According to the Redlands Police Department, 40-year-old David Ceballos, of San Bernardino, is accused of sexually assaulting a female family member over a span of six years when the victim was as young as 7 or 8 years old. 

Redlands PD is worried there may be more victims. Ceballos is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Anyone with information on Ceballos or may have been targeted by him is asked to call 909-798-7681.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.