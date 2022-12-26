1 dead, deputy injured following crash in San Bernardino County

A Christmas night tragedy is under investigation after one person was found dead and a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was airlifted to the hospital, authorities said.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said they received a call regarding a crash just after 9 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene on National Trails Highway at Hibiscus Street in the Oro Grande community, located roughly five miles north of Victorville.

CHP officers found a San Bernardino sheriff’s patrol vehicle blocking the road and a short time later, the deputy was airlifted to an area hospital. The deputy was released from the hospital on Monday morning.

While searching the area, investigators found a silver Chevrolet Impala was involved in the collision and that the sedan had veered off the roadway. The driver was declared dead at the scene.

The names of the deputy and the second driver have not been released by authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

