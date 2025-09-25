Texas shooting prompts more security at ICE facility in the Inland Empire

The Brief Security measures are being stepped up at an ICE facility in the Inland Empire following a deadly shooting in Texas. The ICE processing center in Adelanto is a private facility owned by the GEO group, which contracts with ICE. The agency says they're taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of everyone.



Patrols are being increased in areas surrounding the ICE processing center in Adelanto, officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

What we know:

The decision comes after a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas Wednesday that left one detainee dead and injured two others.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas ICE Shooting: Sniper dead; 3 ICE detainees shot

The shooting reportedly happened while ICE officers were transferring several detainees into the facility in Dallas.

Authorities say the alleged shooter died due to a self-inflicted wound.

According to the San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department, the Adelanto ICE processing center is a private facility owned and operated by the GEO group, which contracts with ICE to provide custody services.

Adelanto is a city located about eight miles northwest of Victorville.

Sheriff's officials said personnel are not assigned to immigration enforcement or to the ICE processing center. The agency clarified the facility is in the city of Adelanto, which contracts with the sheriff’s department to provide law enforcement services.

In response to the recent violence aimed at ICE facilities, the agency says they're taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of everyone in and around the ICE processing center.

The department is also asking the community for their support.

What they're saying:

The Sheriff's Department says these measures are being taken out of an abundance of caution and that there is currently no direct threat to the public or the facility.

"I hope what they're seeing number one is increased patrol out there and to please partner with me," said San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon D. Dicus. "Please partner with your deputies and I mean your deputies, these are from their community, they're working out there, partner with us, if something looks suspicious to you, it's probably suspicious."

The department says they're working closely with local, state, and federal agencies to monitor any potential threats.