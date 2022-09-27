San Bernardino Co. men arrested for alleged lewd acts with child, providing drugs, alcohol

Two men in San Bernardino County were arrested for having sexual relations with a minor, according to officials.

David Zimmerman, 29, of Lake Arrowhead, and Phillip Durham, 22, of Crestline, were arrested Monday. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies received reports of an adult man having sexual relations with an underage girl. Upon investigation, deputies discovered that not only had Zimmerman allegedly had relations with a 17-year-old girl on several occasions but also is accused of giving her drugs and alcohol as well.

Deputies also allege that Durham had had relations with the girl as well.

After serving a warrant at Zimmerman's Lake Arrowhead home, he was arrested on charges of lewd acts with a child, rape of a drugged victim, oral copulation of a person under 18, annoying a victim under 18 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He's being held on $300,000 bail. Durham was arrested on charges of lewd acts with a child and oral copulation of a person under 18. He's being held on $50,000 bail.

Deputies are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the SBSD's Twin Peaks station at 909-336-0600