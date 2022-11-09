'Salute gala' held in Beverly Hills to honor U.S. veterans

A special gala was held Wednesday in Beverly Hills to celebrate U.S. veterans.

The event is called the 'Salute Gala,' and is put on by U.S. Vets, an organization with a mission to end veteran homelessness. Since the organization's launch, it has reduced veteran homelessness by 85%.

Special guests at the event included model, actress and entrepreneur, Tyra Banks, actor Jay Ellis, singer Tinashe, and Los Angeles Rams football player Tremayne Anchrum.

U.S. Vets honored veteran advocates, including United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer and Mercury Air Group Chair Joe Czyzyk with the Judge Harry Pregerson Award at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

U.S.Vets is the nation’s largest nonprofit to combat veteran homelessness. The organization provides housing and supportive services to more than 25,000 former service members each year, more than half of whom live in Southern California. About 10% are post-9/11 war Vets and nearly half are Vietnam War Veterans.

‘Make Camo Your Cause’ campaign works to end veteran homelessness — how you can help

U.S. Vets also launched its second annual Make Camo Your Cause campaign, encouraging Americans to wear the camouflage print on Veterans Day in support of those who served.