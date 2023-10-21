SAG-AFTRA strike: Union, Hollywood studios to resume negotiations Tuesday

SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios will resume contract negotiations on Tuesday, as the ongoing actors' strike reached its 100th day over the weekend, the union announced.

"As we mark the 100th day of our strike, we are pleased to confirm the company executives have asked us to return to the table. Official negotiations will resume on Tuesday, October 24," the union wrote in a press release Saturday.

The strike began back on July 14, when actors joined the already-striking Hollywood writers.

Actors are striking over issues like pay, particularly for content distributed on streaming services, and the use of artificial intelligence, among other things.

The two sides held contract talks earlier this month — their only negotiations thus far. The two sides met five times before contract talks were suspended.

In a statement on Oct. 11, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said talks ended after SAG-AFTRA presented their latest offer.

"After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction," the statement read.

The AMPTP outlined their offers to SAG-AFTRA in that same release, which can be read here.

The WGA strike, the other strike that ground Hollywood to a halt this summer, ended on Sept. 27, after nearly 150 days. The new contract ratified by WGA members included pay increases over the next several years, as well as strict limits on artificial intelligence, including studios not being allowed to force AI on writers.

City News Service contributed to this report.