Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively make second $1M donation to food charities in US and Canada

Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, donated $1 million to food banks for a second time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hollywood couple made donations of $500,000 each to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, according to social media posts published by both organizations.

"Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude ONCE AGAIN to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for pledging another $500K in support of our COVID-19 Response Funds! You continue to be not only our favourite Canadian, but also our favourite superhero 😉 (sorry, Hugh Jackman)," Food Banks Canada wrote in its Instagram post.

This is not the first time the pair have made such a generous donation. Back in March of 2020, Reynolds and Lively donated $500,000 each to the same food charities.

"We are honored and privileged to be able to continue our support of Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. We know the struggles so many of our neighbors faced last year are not over, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate the important work of food banks across the US and Canada to be able to provide nourishing meals to people in need," the couple wrote in a statement.

In another generous gesture, the pair also donated $250,000 each to the Covenant House Vancouver and Covenant House Toronto to help support at-risk, homeless and trafficked youths across the "Deadpool" actor’s home country back in November 2020.

"Ryan and Blake truly understand that young people who are facing homelessness deserve unconditional love and absolute respect. Their generous donation and compassionate support mean so much to Covenant House and we are truly grateful for their continued friendship. Just like Ryan and Blake, we hope this gift highlights the value of each and every youth; and inspires others to open their hearts to those struggling with the crisis of homelessness," Krista Thompson, CEO of Covenant House Vancouver, shared in a blog post announcing the November 2020 donation.

Back in May 2020 amid the height of the George Floyd protests, both Lively and Reynolds made a $200,000 donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Lively noted that she and her husband "never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we’re pulled over in the car."

"We don’t know what it’s like to experience that life day in and day out. We can’t imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is," the statement read in part.

