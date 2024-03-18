Former 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Shangela accused of multiple sexual assaults, report says

article

A bombshell report claims multiple people are accusing former "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Shangela of sexually assaulting them.

According to a report from Rolling Stone, four people are accusing Shangela, whose government name is Chantaize Darius Jeremy Pierce (or "DJ"), of either sexually assaulting them or attempting to have sex with them "when they were too inebriated to consent."

A fifth person claims Shangela tried to have sex with them despite that alleged victim rejecting the drag star, Rolling Stone reports.

According to Rolling Stone, Shangela's attorney called the allegations discussed in the entertainment magazine's article "false and unsupported by any evidence."

The allegations against Shangela comes as the drag star promoted a 10-city comedy tour – which includes a stop at Irvine for June 5.

As of Monday, March 18, the drag star have not issued a statement on social media regarding Rolling Stone's report and the allegations linked to the entertainer.

Shangela's last post was in relation to the drag star's appearance at the GLAAD awards. Shangela has a massive social media following, with about 1.6 million followers on Instagram. The drag star was even featured as one of the headlining performers for OUTLOUD Music Festival back in June of 2023.

