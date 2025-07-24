Runyon Canyon sees 2 fires in one week, residents concerned

The Brief Two small fires popped up in Runyon Canyon this week. This week's fires, plus another alleged arson, have residents worried for their safety. The LAFD is investigating the fires, and city officials say they're working to make sure the park is secure at night.



Two fires in Runyon Canyon within about three days have nearby Hollywood Hills residents worried.

"This is pyro-terrorism," said Scott Weil. "I think there should be a massive manhunt underway."

What we know:

One small fire ignited along the popular trail around 10 p.m. Monday night. While a second fire burned about 200 yards away from Monday’s location early Thursday morning.

"If this is happening four months from now, when everything is dried out and the winds are blowing hard, that would be really bad," said Travis Fields.

The recent fires have led to residents creating a new group they call, Runyon Canyon Guardians.

"We all live in apartments here," said Tiffany Gudkova. "The brush is super dry. We could all go up in flames."

The backstory:

Less than two weeks ago on the same popular hiking trail, a suspected arsonist was apprehended by hikers. According to online records, the man has been previously arrested 15 times since 2020 and is believed to be homeless. In cellphone video he seems to admit to starting that specific fire.

"It’s mental health issues in general," said Ken Knight. "Sometimes it can be somebody who even lives here and is angry at anything. There’s no way to know who’s doing it."

In January, the Sunset Fire also burned across the same general area. It scorched 60 acres and caused mass evacuations.

So far, in six months, residents have counted at least seven fires within Runyon Canyon. They say they haven’t heard anything from officials or their District 4 Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman.

"She has not addressed us," said Gudkova. "She has not let us know if there’s an investigation going on, even from back in January. This is ridiculous. We deserve to know what’s going on."

"We’ve gotten very lucky this place hasn’t caught fire and come down into this residential neighborhood," said Weil. "What are they waiting for? Are they waiting for the actual fire?"

The other side:

Thursday night a spokesperson from Raman’s office sent FOX 11 a statement that read:

"In response to several small fires in Runyon Canyon Park over the past few days, the Office of Councilmember Nithya Raman has committed additional funding to strengthen security measures in the surrounding area.

As part of an expanded public safety strategy to keep our community protected, Park Rangers have already increased their patrols throughout the park. Our office is also working in partnership with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Security Services Division to ensure the park’s gated access points are secured each night.

To report potential fire hazards or encampments within the park, please contact the Park Ranger Communications Center at 323-644-6661. For any active fires or emergencies, always call 911 immediately.

To assist first responders in locating and addressing concerns more efficiently, LAPD and Park Rangers encourage all park visitors to download the what3words app. This tool provides a simple way to share your precise location using a unique three-word code - please include this code when making a report if possible.

We are grateful to our community for your continued vigilance, cooperation, and care for this much loved open space. Our office remains deeply committed to ensuring the safety of Runyon Canyon Park and the neighborhoods that surround it.

Please also see the following statement issued by Battalion Chief Patrick Leonard:

Last night, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a report of a brush fire within Runyon Canyon Park.

Engine 41 was the first-arriving company and located two separate areas of active fire just off the paved "East Trail." The first involved a 5' x 5' section of brush that was quickly extinguished. The second fire, approximately 50 to 75 yards further up the canyon, involved an area roughly 20' x 20' in size.

Two additional engine companies were assigned to the incident, bringing the total response to three engines operating under the command of Captain II K. Abe. Weather conditions were calm with no wind present, and no structures were threatened. Notably, this incident occurred in close proximity to a small brush fire reported in the same area last week. The fires were extinguished without issue. There were no injuries to either the public or LAFD members."

What's next:

LAFD Arson Investigators responded and have classified the cause of the fires as undetermined at this time. No specific indications of homeless activity or encampment involvement were observed.

The department will continue to monitor the area and coordinate with Park Rangers and LAPD as appropriate.