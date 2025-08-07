Rosenthal Estate Wines unveils new Vineyard Experience after overcoming fire setbacks

A Malibu winery that was impacted by the Palisades Fire is now bouncing back with a fresh approach.

Rosenthal Estate Wines is introducing the Vineyard Experience, offering a unique blend of wine tasting and live music in a picturesque setting.

What we know:

Rosenthal Wine Bar and Patio, once a popular spot on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), suffered significant damage during the Palisades Fire. Despite the destruction, one of its iconic big blue chairs survived and has been restored as part of the new Vineyard Experience.

The winery has relocated to Canaan Road in Malibu, transforming a former private residence into a public venue for wine enthusiasts.

The Vineyard Experience officially opens on Saturday, August 9th, providing visitors with opportunities for wine tasting, live music, and the option to bring their own snacks or cheese boards. Guests can enjoy a selection of wines, including Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, grown locally in Malibu.

What they're saying:

Marc Applebaum, the marketing director at Rosenthal Estate Wines, shared his excitement about the new venture: "After the fires, one survived. We were able to bring it back, kind of resurface the bag, repaint it, and now we have it back here at the Vineyard Experience."

"We've gotten a lot of people that were, you know, reaching out, emailing us, following us on social media that really supported us. So now that we're able to reopen and bring people back, we're getting a lot of feedback," he added.

The backstory:

Rosenthal Estate Wines has been a staple in the Malibu community, known for its exceptional wines and welcoming atmosphere. The Palisades fires posed a significant challenge, but the winery's resilience and community support have paved the way for a new chapter.

What's next:

The Vineyard Experience promises a more intimate and curated setting compared to the previous location. With curated wine tastings and music, Rosenthal Estate Wines aims to offer a refined and memorable experience for its visitors. As the grand opening approaches, the winery looks forward to welcoming back its loyal patrons and new guests alike.

