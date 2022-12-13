Rosemead teacher uses World Cup to teach students about various subjects

A teacher in Rosemead is using his love for soccer and the World Cup to teach his students about world events and even math.

Mr. Lopez teaches an English language development class at Emma W. Shuey Elementary School, and now he's using the World Cup to teach students about geography, world events, and math.

"The one I like to use is Epic Book. So we start on our smart board, we find a book, we learned about math, about keeping score about points. So that was our alternative math lesson," Mr. Lopez told FOX 11.

He came up with the idea of using the World Cup to teach various subjects after LAFC won the MLS cup.

"I decided to create a whole unit on the World Cup because it is a global event that is shared by everyone."

For many kids whose second language is English, learning in the American classroom can be daunting, but Mr. Lopez has made it fun and his number one team wanted to thank him.

LAFC invited Mr. Lopez for a special meet and greet and surprised his students with a field trip to see a game.