Rosemead mother, boyfriend arrested for allegedly killing 1-year-old daughter

The Brief A mother and her boyfriend were arrested for the murder of her 1-year-old daughter. Doctors found several ‘injuries’ on the infant. The child's sibling was placed in protective care.



A Rosemead mother and her boyfriend were arrested in connection with the death of her 1-year-old daughter, the sheriff's department reported.

On November 9, around 7 p.m., deputies from Temple Station responded to a home on the 2600 block of Strathmore regarding a call of a baby not breathing.

Deputies located a 1-year-old girl in medical distress. They quickly rendered aid and transported her to the hospital.

Medical personnel told deputies that the 1-year-old had multiple injuries. The child had a sibling, who was placed in protective custody.

On November 12, detectives arrested the child's mother, 20-year-old Leslie Garcia and charged her with multiple counts of child abuse, including child abuse causing comatose/paralysis.

On November 15, the 1-year-old, who was still in the hospital, passed away.

Following her death, homicide detectives got involved and quickly linked the woman's boyfriend, 21-year-old Jonathan Salazar, to the case.

Salazar was arrested on November 22 for the murder of the child.

The case is still being actively investigated and no further details were released.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.