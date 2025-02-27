Arson suspect struck, killed by police gunfire in Rosemead

A deadly shooting involving deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was under investigation in a Rosemead neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Officials said the shooting occurred shortly after deputies were serving a search warrant.

What we know:

LASD deputies with the Temple Sheriff's Station were serving a warrant for a suspect wanted in an arson situation at a home located in the 8700 block of Scott Street, near the intersection of Mission Drive and Walnut Grove Avenue, around 12:30 a.m.

At some point, investigators said the suspect barricaded himself and during the overnight hours, a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was struck by police gunfire. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

No first responders were hurt during the incident.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available.

What you can do:

Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who with to remain anonymous can also submit tips online.