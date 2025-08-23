Murder-suicide investigation underway at lavish Rolling Hills home after 3 found dead

article

The Brief Two women and a man were found dead inside a Rolling Hills home Saturday morning. LASD detectives believe it to be a case of domestic violence murder-suicide.



Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are investigating a murder-suicide at a lavish home in the city of Rolling Hills.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a home on the 100 block of Crest Road East Saturday, Aug. 23 around 10:20 a.m. after an informant called to say she discovered her sister and father dead at the scene.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located a second female deceased.

Investigators say they believe the incident appears to be a domestic violence related murder-suicide, and there is no threat to the community.

No additional details were released. The identities of the deceased have not been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.