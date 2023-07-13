Rolling Hills Estates landslide: 2 detained after allegedly trying to burglarize evacuated homes

Two people are in custody Thursday after authorities said they attempted to burglarize homes evacuated due to the landslide in Rolling Hills Estates.

According to authorities, deputies patrolling the area were able to set up a perimeter and take the suspects into custody even though they tried to run away into the landslide area.

Drone operators with the Torrance Police Department assisted the sheriff's department.

Authorities said they were "appalled that there are people who see another person's misfortune as an opportunity for them to benefit."

The suspects were not identified and it isn't clear if they will be facing any charges.

The slide began Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. Twelve homes were red-tagged as unsafe, and residents were given just 20 minutes to evacuate.

Rolling Hills Estates is an affluent city located in LA's South Bay area, about 30 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.