Rock Camp hosts inspirational singer from Orange County

Rock 'n Roll Fantasy Camp marked its 25th anniversary this year. Alongside a world-famous rock star this year was the lead singer from an inspirational Orange County family.

The four-day camp is a chance for the public to take the stage with the pros. Scott Keller of Seal Beach is a corporate CEO attending his fourth camp. Alongside him at The Whisky a Go Go were his three sons. They went by the band name The Jaxxon's Five, named after middle son Jackson.

It was an emotional and incredible achievement for this 21-year-old who was born with brain damage. His mom Fiona credits "a lot of prayer, miracles." She plays Christian contemporary music.

On the Sunset Strip for the camp’s final night, Jackson was on the mic and bass guitar. The Jaxxon's Five played the Black Sabbath song "War Pigs" alongside Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde (also of Black Label Society and Pantera).

Founder David Fishof profiled the Keller family in a documentary on the camp called Rock Camp. He says, "at the end of Jackson's story, people just start to cry." The documentary can be seen on Amazon Prime and YouTube. You can learn more by tapping or clicking here.

The next camp is in February with VIPs Nancy Wilson of Heart and band members from AC/DC and Stone Temple Pilots. More on the camp can be found at rockcamp.com.