Armed customer shoots robbery suspect at Riverside massage parlor

An investigation is underway after a robbery suspect was shot at a massage parlor in Riverside.

It happened Wednesday around 9:45 p.m. in the 10400 block of Magnolia Avenue.

According to authorities, two men entered the massage parlor and tried to rob the employees and customers. One of the customers, who was armed, shot at both suspects, officials said.

Both suspects ran away from the scene, but one was taken into custody nearby. That suspect was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The second suspect is still on the run.

The investigation remains ongoing.