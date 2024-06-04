Robbery suspect loses cops twice after Torrance arrest

A robbery suspect who was arrested early Tuesday managed to twice escape from custody in the area of a Torrance hospital, prompting a search that necessitated some school lockdowns, but he was ultimately apprehended.

According to the sheriff's department, Carson Station deputies, along with deputies from the Major Crime Bureau, responded to the 1000 block of West Carson Street around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in search of a robbery suspect, who was taken into custody.

"As Carson deputies attempted to escort the suspect to the back seat of the patrol vehicle, the suspect assaulted a deputy and began running through the Harbor-UCLA (Medical Center) parking lot," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Deputies managed to apprehend the suspect moments later, and he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Sheriff's officials said the suspect was handcuffed at the hospital as he was being assessed, but he managed to slip out of the cuffs and ran off again.

Several schools in the area were placed on lockdown as deputies worked to contain the area.

A sheriff's helicopter crew spotted the suspect, and he was again taken into custody without further incident.

According to sheriff's officials, the man was booked on suspicion of assault on a peace officer and escaping, in addition to the initial robbery allegations being investigated.