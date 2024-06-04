Arleta nursery robbed a dozen times since April

A nursery in Arleta has recently been victimized by a man seen on security footage repeatedly stealing from them, as often as five times in one day, sometimes without even getting off his bike.

Mike's Nursery has been robbed at least a dozen times since April. Griselda, the owner of Mike's Nursery said she "didn't know what else to do," when she saw the video. They've filed police reports and posted some of the videos on social media where people claiming to be victims of the same person passed on his supposed name to the owners and FOX 11.

When FOX 11 visited the home, he confirmed his name, saw the video and proceeded to tell us he didn't care, repeatedly saying "so what." He also said that he had just gotten out of county jail where he "was good."

The nursery owners and people in the area said it's "frustrating."

Griselda said that they'd filed police reports online and in one case even "got a call from a detective," but haven't seen the type of progress they would like, and feel intimidated and ignored.

Meanwhile, the losses keep adding up for a business that has been in the same spot for more than 20 years, without being targeted like they have this year.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it is working on the cases for which they've received reports.

The reaction from the man FOX 11 spoke with doesn't seem to indicate any kind of concern that he may be held accountable.