Road rage suspect caught on camera arrested in Garden Grove

A man caught on camera in an alleged road rage attack in Orange has been arrested.

The alleged incident happened Tuesday in the area near Chapman Avenue and Tustin Street.

According to police, the victim was driving west on Chapman approaching Tustin when a SUV driven by the suspect, 39-year-old Timothy Howell, crossed into his lane and suddenly stopped. That's when Howell apparently got out of his SUV and ran towards the victim, trying to open his car door, which was locked. Police said Howell then punched the victim's window, ripped off the side mirror, and kicked the door. The victim was able to get Howell's license plate number as he drove away from the scene.

Howell was arrested near his home in Garden Grove and booked into Orange County Jail for felony vandalism, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.