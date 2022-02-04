Riverside teacher accused of mocking Native American culture in viral video fired by school

A teacher in Riverside has been fired months after a video of her seen chanting and dancing in mock Native American headgear went viral.

The video went viral back in October 2021, where the teacher was chanting and mimicking a Native American dance in order to teach her students a mnemonic device.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The video placed her at the center of controversy in late 2021, with the local community calling the teacher's behavior insensitive. The teacher, who works at John W. North High School, was suspended shortly after the video went viral.

The now-fired teacher has not been identified and has not issued a statement as of Friday night.

