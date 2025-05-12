5 roommates stabbed at Riverside sober living facility

The Brief Five roommates were stabbed at Elmer Day Sober Living in Riverside early Monday morning. One of the victims was hospitalized in critical condition. Officers were working to take the suspect into custody.



Authorities were investigating a stabbing that occurred at a sober living facility in Riverside early Monday morning.

What we know:

The Riverside Police Department received a call just before 4 a.m. Monday, May 12 regarding a stabbing that happened at Elmer Day Sober Living in the 3800 block of 4th Street, off Fairmont Boulevard.

Arriving officers discovered five residents suffering from stab wounds. They were taken to area hospitals, including one who was listed in critical condition.

By 7:25 a.m., the suspect had been taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released.