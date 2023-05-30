Riverside residents concerned about street safety following wrong way crash killing 8-year-old boy

A town hall meeting was held Tuesday evening in Riverside to discuss road safety following a wrong-way crash that killed an 8-year-old boy and seriously injured three of his siblings.

Residents expressed concerns about several streets in Riverside, including Arlington and Stover Avenues where a violent head-on collision happened on May 16. Riverside police said the crash happened at 7:30 a.m., when a 22-year-old man driving a white Honda somehow veered into the opposite lanes of traffic, crashing head-on with a gray Nissan with a family of four siblings inside.

The siblings were heading to school, being driven by the oldest sibling who was seriously injured along with her 10-year-old sister and 16-year-old brother.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 8-year-old killed, 4 others injured in violent head-on collision in Riverside

"We are here using our voice for the mother of the kids, who are in serious to critical condition at the hospital. We are only asking for justice and that something is done to prevent more deaths. It is very painful for the family, and the mother is not able to be here because she is at the hospital day and night," said Abigail Hudson, a close family friend who attended the meeting.

Riverside police officers and city leaders including Councilmember Steve Hemenway attended the meeting to hear concerns from residents. However, no solutions were discussed from public officials during the meeting.

The family of Obed, the 8-year-old killed in that May 16 crash, has started a GoFundMe to help raise money for funeral expenses and medical bills.

The 22-year-old man driving the Honda was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.