Riverside PD motorcycle officer killed in off-duty crash

An officer with the Riverside Police Department was killed while off-duty in a crash Monday night, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the deadly crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. The officer was riding his personal motorcycle when it collided with a pickup truck that was towing a trailer near Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Road between the city of Perris and the Nuevo area.

A procession was held Monday night as the officer was transported in a coroner’s van.

The name of the officer has not been released, and no further information was immediately available.

