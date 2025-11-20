Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2025 near me: See the list

The Brief Restaurants and chains like McDonald's, Popeyes, and Wendy's will be open on Thanksgiving. The list highlights a wide range of options, including casual chains and fine-dining establishments. Always call your local branch of these chains to confirm their specific hours, pricing, and availability before visiting.



As Thanksgiving approaches, many Americans are choosing to skip the cooking hassle and dine out or order in for the holiday.

Here's a list of dozens of national restaurants that will keep their doors open on Turkey Day.

Remember to call the restaurant near you first to confirm hours, pricing, and availability before you go.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill

Offer: Hosting a Thanksgiving Day meal at select locations.

Menu: In past years, the meal has included turkey breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, and garlicky green beans, in addition to the regular menu.

Arby's

Dining Options: Open, but subject to the franchise owner.

Note: Use the Arby's website to search and confirm locations near you.

Boston Market

Dining Options: Dine-in (with modified hours, check locally), individual meals for carry-out, and catering.

Offerings: Traditional plated Thanksgiving meal featuring rotisserie chicken, roasted turkey, or ham, along with a variety of side dishes and desserts.

BRIO Italian Grille

Dining Options: Dine-in for lunch or dinner (reservations encouraged) or pre-order for pick-up.

Offerings: A three-course Traditional Thanksgiving meal including salad, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. The regular Italian menu is also available.

Takeout: Thanksgiving Feast To Go serves four to five people.

Bubba Gump

Dining Options : Dine-in during normal operating hours

Offerings : Regular menu in addition to a traditional Thanksgiving meal featuring a choice of turkey or ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce or apple compote, and a slice of pumpkin pie.

Buca di Beppo

Dining Options: Dine-in, catering trays, meal to go, or meal delivery (check locally for availability).

Offerings: Family-style feat includes Sliced White Meat Turkey, Homestyle Gravy, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Spicy Italian Sausage Stuffing, Seasonal Vegetable, Cranberry Sauce, Pumpkin Pie.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Dining Options : Dine-in, takeout or delivery during adjusted hours

Note : Check the location near you for operating hours

Burger King

Dining Options: Open, but subject to the franchise owner.

Note: Use the Burger King website to search and confirm locations near you.

The Capital Grille

Offerings: Thanksgiving menu featuring slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans, and cranberry-pear chutney, plus Sam’s mashed potatoes or pecan-crusted mashed sweet potatoes with hot honey to share.

Takeout: Signature sides are available to order to accompany a home-cooked turkey. Takeout orders serve four and must be placed between October 31 and November 25.

Chart House

Dining Options: Dine-in or pre-order for pick-up or delivery.

Offerings: A three-course prix fixe menu of Chart House favorites or a classic Thanksgiving dinner.

Takeout: Pre-order options include a Roasted Turkey or Prime Rib dinner.

Cracker Barrel

Dining Options: Open regular business hours for dine-in. Delivery is not available on Thanksgiving Day.

Offerings: A traditional feast of turkey, dressing, and pumpkin pie.

Takeout: Thanksgiving meals-to-go and a Heat n’ Serve Family dinner and feast are available for pre-order, with pick-up between November 22 – 30.

Dave and Buster's

Note: Open, but check the location near you for hours

Del Frisco’s Grille

Dining Options: Open for dine-in (reservations encouraged).

Offerings: A Thanksgiving prix fixe meal, with the restaurant's regular dinner menu also available.

Denny’s

Dining Options: Open for dine-in and pickup.

Offerings: Serving their regular menu, plus pre-order Thanksgiving bundles for four people to have at home.

Dunkin’

Dining Options: Open on Thanksgiving Day.

Note: Customers should check with their local store or the app to confirm specific times.

Eataly

Dining Options: Open for dine-in, takeout or delivery. Heat-and-serve items available for pre-order until Nov. 24.

Eddie V’s

Dining Options: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (reservations required).

Offerings: Exquisite turkey dinner with French green beans, brioche sage stuffing, gravy, cranberry chutney, and mashed potatoes, with bread and pie. The regular menu is also available.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Dining Options: Open at 11 a.m. (reservations encouraged).

Offerings: Full menu available, plus a special two-course meal (starting at $59 per person) that includes a choice of Herb-Roasted Turkey, Filet Mignon, or Prime Bone-In Ribeye with traditional holiday trimmings.

Fogo de Chão

Dining Options: Available at select locations nationwide. Reservations encouraged.

Offerings: Guests will find new and traditional holiday staples available on Thanksgiving Day.

Golden Corral

Dining Options: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (some later).

Offerings: A special Thanksgiving buffet featuring roasted turkey, holiday glazed ham, traditional sides, and desserts, in addition to guest favorites like steak, meatloaf, and pot roast.

Takeout: Thanksgiving Holiday Meals to Go must be ordered 72 hours before pick-up.

Hard Rock Cafe

Dining Options: Dine-in or catering.

Offerings: Limited-time Thanksgiving menu featuring roasted turkey breast with gravy, stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

Note: Check your local Hard Rock Cafe location for hours.

Hooters

Dining Options: The majority of locations stay open.

Note: Check with your local restaurant as some hours may vary.

IHOP

Dining Options: Most restaurants are open.

Offerings: Serving their sweet breakfast all day and several regular menu favorites.

Krispy Kreme

Dining Options: Open, but will close early at 2 p.m.

Offerings: Limited Thanksgiving-themed flavors are available from November 14–27.

Macaroni Grill

Dining Options: Open (reservations encouraged).

Offerings: Price-fixe Thanksgiving menu.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Dining Options: Dine-in (family-style, reservations encouraged) or carryout.

Dine-In Menu: Includes choice of two traditional holiday entrees, two pastas, two sides, and two desserts.

Carryout: Available for up to five people. Cold-prepared meals ($210) can be picked up Wednesday, November 26 (must be ordered 24 hours in advance). Hot-prepared meals ($220) can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day.

McCormick & Schmick’s

Dining Options: Dine-in (reservations highly recommended) or pre-order for pick-up.

Dine-In Offerings: Traditional Thanksgiving meal ($39 for adults, $15 for kids). The regular menu is also available.

Takeout: Thanksgiving Feast to-go serves four for $137.50. Order by Monday, November 24, for pick-up on November 26 or 27.

McDonald’s

Dining Options: Open for normal operation, serving burgers and fries.

Note: Customers should check their local store for exact hours, as some franchises may be closed.

Morton’s Steakhouse

Dining Options: Open for dine-in or pre-order for pick-up.

Offerings: Serving a holiday meal, and signature sides are available for pre-order.

Popeye’s

Dining Options: Select locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Offerings: Their famous signature Cajun-Style Turkey is available for pre-order (thaw, heat, and serve). Delivery is available.

Note: Call your local restaurant for details and availability.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Dining Options: In-restaurant dining or pre-order to-go.

Dine-In Menu: In-Restaurant Thanksgiving Day Menu ($48 per adult, $20 per child). Includes a starter, sliced oven-roasted turkey entrée (with homemade gravy, stuffing, and cranberry relish), choice of side, and dessert. Includes leftovers to take home.

Takeout: Meal (plus sides) available for pre-order.

Starbucks

Dining Options: Many locations will be open, but expect some to close early.

Note: Locations in business districts or inside office buildings may be closed. Starbucks inside Target stores will be closed because Target is closed on Thanksgiving.

STK Steakhouse

Dining Options: Open for dine-in.

Offerings: Featuring Thanksgiving specials.

Subway

Dining Options : Regular menu

Note: Check the restaurant near you for operating hours since some locations are independently owned and set their own hours.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Dining Options: All locations nationwide open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Offerings: Traditional Thanksgiving dinner ($52 for adults, $25 for children) including a starter, roasted turkey, sweet onion apple sausage stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, two traditional sides, and a dessert.

T.G.I Fridays

Dining Options: They will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Note: Check ahead with your local restaurant.

Wendy’s

Dining Options: Open for regular hours.

Grocery Delivery

Availability: Yes, if the restaurant is open and offers delivery, you can order via your delivery app of choice (apps will filter by what is available in your area).