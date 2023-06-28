Riverside doctor accused of sexually assaulting patient at his clinic

A Riverside doctor was arrested after he was accused of sexual assault, and authorities believe there may be more victims.

Dr. Sam Sannoufi of Newport Beach, 52, was arrested Tuesday and booked for sexual assault charges. He has since been released on $1 million bail, police said.

Sannoufi is the owner of Timeless Skincare laser Clinic Primary Care Family Practice in Riverside.

Officials said an investigation began earlier this month after a customer said they were sexually assaulted during a consultation exam at the clinic.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation and arrest is urged to contact Detective Stanley Hua at (951) 353-7950 or SHua@RiversideCA.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.