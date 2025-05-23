Riverside County man arrested in connection with murder of 4-month-old baby

article

The Brief Alejandro Cuevas, 40, was arrested for the murder of a 4-month-old baby. The baby died on August 29, 2024, after officers responded to the baby's house. Detectives say they found injuries on the infant and determined the baby died as a result of "homicidal violence."



A Riverside County man has been arrested for the murder of a 4-month-old baby.

Timeline:

On August 23, 2024, deputies from the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Station responded to a home in the 2000 block of Whispering Bells Road in San Jacinto, regarding a 4-month-old not breathing. Deputies began performing lifesaving measures until the baby was transported to the hospital.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, several injuries were located on the infant and their condition continued to deteriorate over the days.

The baby was pronounced dead on August 29, 2024. The Riverside Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit then took over the investigation.

During their investigation, detectives determined the baby died as a result of "homicidal violence."

Arrest Made

On May 23, detectives arrested 40-year-old Alejandro Cuevas. His exact relationship with the child is unknown, but the sheriff's department called him an "associate of the juvenile’s family."

Cuevas was arrested for murder and booked into the Larry Smith Correctional Facility.