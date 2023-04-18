Riverside City College 'incident' prompts shelter-in-place
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An "isolated incident" at Riverside City College has prompted a shelter-in-place warning Tuesday morning.
Officials assured the public this is not an active shooter situation and that "police are engaged."
There is heavy a police presence on the north campus near the college football police, officials said.
SkyFOX images from the scene show multiple police officers surrounding a drainage ditch in the area.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.