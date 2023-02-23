Rihanna to perform nominated song 'Lift Me Up' at Oscars

Fresh off her Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna will perform at the 95th Academy Awards, the show's producers announced Thursday.

The singer-songwriter will perform her Oscar-nominated song "Lift Me Up" from the movie "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Rihanna co-wrote the song which is nominated for best original song, marking her first-ever Oscar nomination.

The singer revealed she was pregnant with her second baby after her Super Bowl performance on Feb. 12.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Nine-time Grammy Award winner, Rihanna has eight multi-platinum albums and 14 singles that reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are executive producing the Oscars, hosted by host Jimmy Kimmel.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.