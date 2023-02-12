Is Rihanna pregnant? Yes! Rihanna pregnancy confirmed after Super Bowl Half Time show speculation
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Is Rihanna pregnant??
That was the question blowing up the internet on Sunday as the singer performed at the Super Bowl Half Time Show.
Rihanna's outfit, her careful steps and a prominent belly led to widespread speculation online. And within an hour, a representative confirmed that she is indeed pregnant with her second child.
Rihanna had a baby boy in May 2022.
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) ( )