Rihanna surprises vets battling homelessness in West Los Angeles

Pop megastar Rihanna took the time – pregnant and all – to visit vets at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus.

The surprise visit took place this past Sunday. Rihanna pulled up in a van loaded with sleeping bags, thermals, flashlights and even bike locks and mini safes for the veterans battling homelessness. But more importantly, the pregnant pop star donated her time.

Rihanna sat and chatted with many of the vets, listening to their stories and snapping photos with the folks who asked.

Activist Sennett Devermont shared photos of the surprise visit on social media and gave Rihanna a shutout for being generous with her time.

"Thank you @badgalriri for pulling up with all the love and support and most importantly your ears to listen to Veterans," Devermont said, in part, on social media.

Last week, the public got their first look at pregnant Rihanna. The singer was spotted with her bump just days ago when she and her boyfriend and fellow musician A$AP Rocky were spotted taking a stroll in New York. The couple was spotted in Harlem, which is A$AP Rocky's hometown.

