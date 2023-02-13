Rihanna Super Bowl ASL interpreter Justina Miles goes viral for memorable performance during halftime show

While millions of Americans tweeted about Rihanna's iconic 2023 halftime show, many were saying American sign language interpreter Justina Miles really stole the show.

Her breakout performance signing for deaf viewers watching the game at home went viral on social media.

Video showed Miles dancing along to Rihanna's set list hyping up the performance unlike any has done before.

"Ladies and gentlemen; Justina Miles with her energetic ASL Interpretation of Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show... Incredible," wrote one Twitter user.

"That is just astounding! I’m too old to deeply appreciate Rihanna, but I could watch Miles for hours!" another user wrote.

Miles' performance quickly became a viral sensation. One video of her posted to TikTok garnered more than 3.5 million likes and 15.2 million views by Monday morning.

According to the New York Post, Miles is a Philadelphia native with quite a resume. She is currently a nursing student at HBCU Bowie State University and was valedictorian at the Model Secondary School for the Deaf in Washington, DC, according to the National Association of the Deaf.

"I value the opportunity to make it possible for all deaf people to enjoy these songs, and not have them miss out on the full Super Bowl experience," Miles told CNBC’s "Make It" prior to the Super Bowl.

"(It’s) not only for me to share this experience with the whole world, but to really bring that empowerment to millions and millions of black deaf people all over the country who’ve never really seen that before. I feel that is truly lifting every voice, even my voice," she continued.