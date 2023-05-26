Riders stuck on Knott's Berry Farm rollercoaster

A group of riders were stuck in the middle of a rollercoaster at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park.

Guests from the theme park shared videos of the incident to the Citizen App Friday. In the videos, maintenance were seen climbing up the ride to rescue the riders one by one.

FOX 11 is making calls to gather more information on the incident.

As of Friday evening, no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.