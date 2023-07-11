Riverside Co. crews battling fast-moving Rider Fire near Lake Mathews

Firefighters on Tuesday were working to knock down a fire growing at a rapid rate of spread in Riverside County near Lake Mathews.

The fire broke out around 12:45 p.m. in the 19900 block of Seaton Avenue in Mead Valley. The fire was initially reported at five acres before growing to 10 acres by 1:40 p.m. with no containment.

Cal Fire said by 2 p.m., the forward rate of spread had stopped and several outbuildings and vehicles were damaged in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

