Riverside Co. crews battling fast-moving Rider Fire near Lake Mathews

By FOX 11 Digital Team
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters on Tuesday were working to knock down a fire growing at a   rapid rate of spread in Riverside County near Lake Mathews.

The fire broke out around  12:45 p.m. in the 19900 block of Seaton Avenue in Mead Valley. The fire was initially reported at five acres before growing to 10 acres by 1:40 p.m. with no containment. 

Cal Fire said by 2 p.m., the forward rate of spread had stopped and several outbuildings and vehicles were damaged in the fire. 

This is a  developing story. Check back for updates.
 