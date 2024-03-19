Richard Simmons startles fans by saying 'I am ….dying' before apologizing for 'confusion'

article

Richard Simmons startled his fan base Monday after sharing a cryptic message on Facebook saying, "I am… dying."

The 75-year-old former fitness coach started out his message with, "I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying."

He added, "Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death."

Simmons' manager, Tom Estey, confirmed to Fox News Digital that Richard is indeed alive and well.

"I can confirm with 100 percent certainty that Richard is not dying," his statement began. "He’s, in fact, very healthy and happy. The sole purpose of the post was meant to be inspirational."

Simmons' message caused quite a stir online. Many of his fans were startled after reading the beginning of his statement. One Facebook user commented, "Thanks for making my heart stop for a second …until I read the rest of the sentence!!"

Another added, "Richard, you had me going for a second!" A third fan wrote, "My heart stopped at first. We love you Richard! This world is a much better place with you in it! Thank you for all your love."

Simmons' Facebook message went on to say, "Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy."

He urged his followers to start every day with a "healthy breakfast."

He added, "Every day that you are alive you have got to move. Whether it is standing or sitting you have got move your body every day. Start with stretching then cardio and strength."

Simmons, who now lives a retired life out of the spotlight, shared that he has fitness videos on YouTube and urged his followers to exercise.

"And before you go to bed do a little stretching," he said. "Stretch your neck. Your shoulders….and your arms…and dont forget your legs. Do some circles with your ankles. Point and flex your feet and I promise that you will have a better night’s sleep."

The "Sweatin' to the Oldies" instructor said that "there's something else very important that you must do."

"Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way," he said. "If you have time I want you to listen to a terrific song. It is by Tim McGraw it is called Live Like You Were Dying. Live today and don’t forget to pray. Love, Richard."

Following the frenzy over his message, Simmons also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clarify the meaning behind his Facebook post.

"Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying," he wrote. "It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion. Love, Richard."

Simmons, who stepped away from the spotlight 10 years ago, began his career in fitness when he opened a gym in Los Angeles in the 1970s and rose to fame in the ‘80s and ’90s with his workout videos, "Sweatin’ to the Oldies" and flamboyant personality and costumes. He was a frequent guest on daytime and late-night shows and routinely advocated for health and exercise.

